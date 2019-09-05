DALLAS
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued eight executive orders that he said would help prevent mass shootings. None of them put new restrictions on access to firearms or ammunition, which are at the forefront of calls by Democrats and gun-control groups in the wake of the two Texas shootings.
Topping Abbott’s list of orders is one that establishes a list of questions for law enforcement agencies to ask when receiving calls about people who might pose a threat. The mother of the suspected El Paso gunman called police weeks before the Aug. 3 attack to express concern about her son buying an “AK” style rifle.
Investigators looking for how a gunman obtained an assault-style rifle used in a Labor Day weekend rampage despite failing a background check have searched the home of a man they believe was involved in the “transfer” of the weapon, a federal law enforcement official said Thursday.
Seven people were killed and around two dozen were injured in the shooting that spanned for more than an hour from Midland to Odessa, about 140 miles south of Lubbock.
Officers killed 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles. He fired indiscriminately from his car into passing vehicles and shopping plazas, and at one point hijacked a U.S. Postal Service mail truck, killing the driver.
Ator failed a federal firearms background check in 2014 due to a “mental health” issue but used a private sale to obtain the weapon used in last weekend’s attack, a law enforcement official said Tuesday. Private gun sales in the United States are not subject to federal background checks.
(2) comments
Congratulations for doing absolutely nothing...
NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and Statutes of the State of Texas, do hereby order the following:
Order No. 1 Within thirty days of this order, the Texas Department of Public Safety shall develop standardized intake questions that can be used by all Texas law-enforcement agencies to better identify whether a person calling the agency has information
that should be reported to the Texas Suspicious Activity Reporting Network.
Order No. 2 Within thirty days of this order, the Department of Public Safety shall develop clear guidance, based on the appropriate legal standard, for when and how Texas law-enforcement agencies should submit Suspicious Activity Reports.
Order No. 3 Within sixty days of this order, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement shall make training available to educate all law enforcement officers regarding the standards that will be developed pursuant to Order No. 1 and Order No. 2.
Order No. 4 The Department of Public Safety shall create and conduct an initiative to raise public awareness and understanding of how Suspicious Activity Reports are used by law-enforcement agencies to identify potential mass shooters or terroristic threats, so that the general public and friends, family members, coworkers, neighbors, and classmates will be more likely to report information about potential gunmen.
Order No. 5 The Department of Public Safety shall work with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Higher Education
Coordinating Board on ways to better inform schools, students, staff, and families about the importance of Suspicious Activity Reports and how to initiate that process.
Order No. 6 The Department of Public Safety shall work with local law enforcement, mental-health professionals, school districts, and others to create multidisciplinary threat assessment teams for each of its regions, and when appropriate shall coordinate with
federal partners.
Order No. 7 The Department of Public Safety, as well as the Office of the Governor, shall use all available resources to increase staff at all fusion centers in Texas for the purpose of better collecting and responding to Suspicious Activity Reports, and better
monitoring and analyzing social media and other online forums, for potential threats.
Order No. 8 Beginning January 1, 2020, all future grant awards from the Office of the Governor to counties shall require a commitment that the county will report at least 90 percent of convictions within seven business days to the Criminal Justice Information System at the Department of Public Safety. By January 1, 2021, such reporting must take place within five business
days.
OK then, mass shooter problem solved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.