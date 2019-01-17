LEAGUE CITY
Reconstruction of a 10-foot sinkhole that emerged in early January should be finished by the end of next week, city officials said Thursday.
Crews on Monday finished backfilling the sinkhole on Butler Road but grew concerned about the condition of an adjoining manhole structure while working on a 24-inch sewer line, said Sarah Greer Osborne said.
City staff then brought in additional crews to perform a specialized coating application for long-term structural integrity, a project that ended this week, Greer Osborne said.
Crews will begin repaving Butler Road starting Monday and should be finished by the end of the week, Greer Osborne said.
League City crews initially responded late Jan. 2 and closed down traffic on Butler Road between Interstate 45 and League City Parkway after the sinkhole opened up, officials said.
The sinkhole was about 10 feet long, 6 feet wide and 10 feet deep, Greer Osborne said.
Officials initially estimated it would take between seven to 10 days to complete repairs on the sinkhole.
