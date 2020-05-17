SAN LEON
A man was killed in a suspected homicide in San Leon late Saturday night, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Two other men were badly injured in the incident, which occurred around midnight in the 800 block of 26th Street, Trochesset said.
All three men suffered blunt force injuries, Trochesset said.
Other details about the men and the incident were not immediately available on Sunday morning.
No arrests were made in connection with the incident. There is a person of interest who is not yet in custody, Trochesset said.
San Leon used to be such a nice and relaxing place. Now with all the crime and corruption not such a nice place. Brutal murder of Scrappy Jackson last year, unsolved armed robbery of the American Legion hall, embezzlement of over $200,000 in public monies from the San Leon Volunteer Fire Department, nefarious activity at San Leon MUD, etc.
