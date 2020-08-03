GALVESTON
A longtime promoter of Mardi Gras has again bid to manage the popular pre-Lenten festival despite an ongoing pandemic that has canceled most of Galveston’s major festivals.
Still, whether Mardi Gras will happen as planned next year is uncertain, said Mike Dean, who has promoted the event for nearly a decade. Mardi Gras Galveston celebrations are scheduled for Feb. 5-16.
Dean is submitting his bid to the city in hopes of earning the multi-year Mardi Gras contract not for next year, but for the future, he said.
“It wasn’t about 2021,” Dean said. “I think there’s too much uncertainty there. It was about the following four years.”
The contract is for three years, with the option of extending it two more years, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Dean has promoted the festival since 2011, but his contract expired this year after the 2020 festivities.
It’s too early to know what a 2021 Mardi Gras celebration might look like, Dean said. He only is planning about three weeks in advance because the local situation with the coronavirus and closures can change that quickly, he said.
Mardi Gras is one of the best-known island festivals and generated about $15 million in economic impact in 2018, according to a 2019 study.
The event drew controversy last year and early in 2020 when island businessman Allen Flores sued Dean’s company, Yaga’s Entertainment, and the city, asserting the city was wrongfully closing public streets and charging people to enter the roads and was misusing hotel occupancy tax money for festival-related costs.
Judge Patricia Grady of the 212th District Court dismissed the lawsuit against the city and Yaga’s Entertainment earlier this year.
The city on Monday wouldn’t confirm whether other potential promoters besides Yaga’s Entertainment had submitted bids to promote the island festival.
But apparently, they had because the city still needs time to score the bids before commenting, Barnett said.
The bids will become public when they go before the Galveston City Council for a vote, which could happen as early as this month but might not happen until September, Barnett said.
Many other popular island winter events have already canceled their 2020 plans.
Organizers of Lone Star Rally, which would have happened Nov. 5-8, last month postponed the motorcycle event to 2021. The First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Galveston recently canceled the Galveston Island Oktoberfest, Oct. 23-25, over concerns about spread of the coronavirus.
Festivals are normally a critical part of the island’s off-season economy and bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors during the winter to fill hotel rooms, eat in restaurants and shop at local retail stores.
Although Mardi Gras is still too far away to plan for, Dean hasn’t given up yet on the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-26 this year.
If it went forward, the festival would not look like it has in the past, when crowds gathered around rows of tents handing out food and free samples, Dean said.
Yaga’s set itself a deadline of 45 days before the festival to develop a plan and decide whether it would go on, and that deadline’s in two weeks, Dean said.
The festival could also get pushed back to October, which typically has better weather than late September, he said.
“We won’t invest as much financially in it because the return might not be there,” Dean said.
How the festival goes on will depend a lot on the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, he said.
It won’t be the same, but Dean thinks there is a way to do the festival safely, he said.
(1) comment
Pushing through a health hazard and vending booths near struggling businesses is terrible. Cities and businesses are going broke while Galveston council members repay their campaign contributor's events. The next city council should decide on large events. Taxpayers should no longer foot the bill for Mike Dean.
