GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line has extended its global cruise suspension through May 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Monday.
“We remain committed to our return to service and will use this time to continue to build additional processes, protocols and resources to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the destinations we serve,” the company said in a press release.
Carnival operates three ships from the Port of Galveston. On March 13, the company announced it would delay all of its cruises worldwide until the middle of April as part of a plan to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The extended suspension means Carnival will cancel at least 27 cruises from Galveston this year. At the beginning of the year, the company planned a total of 181 sailings from Galveston in 2020.
Carnival’s announcement comes less than a week after Royal Caribbean Cruises also suspended all of its voyages through at least May 12.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the Port of Galveston, will meet on this morning for a regular monthly meeting. The board is scheduled to discuss the effect the pandemic has had on port operations, according to its posted agenda.
