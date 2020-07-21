LEAGUE CITY
Reversing its decision of less than a week ago, the League City council late Tuesday approved putting more than $1 million of its federally allocated coronavirus relief money toward a mass testing program coordinated by county leaders.
Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel spoke before council Tuesday, beseeching its members for help and apologizing for a lack of information during a council meeting July 14 when the council in a 6-2 vote shot down the funding request.
“Frankly, we need your money,” Apffel said. “We’re all in this together. I’m sorry that we did a poor job communicating five days ago. But we are one community, with separate funding. And this is an investment in the community.”
Mayor Pat Hallisey last week used the opportunity to criticize Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s leadership and openness during the coronavirus pandemic. Some other members of the council said county officials never answered their questions about the funding.
Hallisey on Tuesday told attendees the council wasn’t opposed to helping out the county, but council members just wanted to complete due diligence before agreeing to commit the $1 million.
“We’re all looking for reasons to give the money,” Hallisey said. “I don’t want to be unreasonable, we just need answers. We can’t hand money out the door without answers to our questions.”
County representatives, Apffel, and Commissioner Joe Giusti were on hand Tuesday night to answer those questions.
Henry did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
At the end of the discussion, the council in a 7-1 vote approved a measure that would reimburse the county for all tests on League City residents, with only Councilman Todd Kinsey opposed.
Kinsey didn’t say why he voted against the measure.
The county will bill League City for tests conducted on uninsured residents on a monthly basis up to 18 percent of the city’s federal relief funds. The measure also will cover League City residents living in Harris County.
County officials last month requested that cities in the county commit 18 percent of the federal COVID-19 relief funds they received through the CARES Act, the massive relief package passed by Congress in March, to help fund a mass testing program in Galveston County through the end of the year.
While COVID-19 testing is now widely available through private facilities and covered by insurance providers, county officials said the program it developed in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch streamlines some testing processes and provides testing, without hassle, to uninsured county residents.
The county program provided about 5,000 COVID-19 tests and antibody tests to uninsured people in May and June, according to the county.
Giusti before Tuesday’s vote asked the council to come to them in the future if they have questions about county programs.
