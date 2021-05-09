Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning mostly sunny late. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.