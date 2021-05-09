LA MARQUE
One man died after a brief altercation at a Jack in the Box restaurant early Sunday morning, La Marque police said.
The man, in his 40s, was a customer at the restaurant, 2605 Main St., which also functions as a convenience store, about 3:36 a.m., spokesman Sgt. Richard Garcia said.
"There was an altercation between an employee and a customer at some point," Garcia said. "At some point, the employee goes outside."
The man already had been shot when police arrived at the restaurant, Garcia said. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene, he said.
Police recovered two firearms from the scene, he said.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, police had not taken anyone into custody related to the shooting and no charges had been filed, Garcia said.
