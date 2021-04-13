GALVESTON
A national halt on administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines will disrupt some local COVID inoculation plans, Galveston County's top health official said Tuesday.
The University of Texas Medical Branch was set to receive 4,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said.
That shipment never arrived after federal officials Tuesday morning issued a public warning and called for a delay in using the vaccines because of reports of a rare side effect possibly connected to the vaccine.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in inoculating people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while they investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The agencies were investigating unusual clots occurring six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred in people with low platelet levels. Blood platelets are cells that help the body form clots.
All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; one death had occurred and all remained under investigation.
Hours after the warnings, Texas health officials asked vaccine providers to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines and to keep them in storage until it provides more updates about the situation.
A small number of people in Galveston County scheduled to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccinations Tuesday were given the opportunity to get different vaccines, Keiser said.
FDA officials said Tuesday the pause was expected to last only a "matter of days," as recommendations were drafted about how to recognize and treat patients with the rare side effect.
In addition to doses the medical branch was scheduled to receive, Texas Department of State Health Services planned to send 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Galveston County this week, according to a weekly report published by the department.
The doses were destined for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice youth facility in Dickinson and a clinic at the Valero refinery in Texas City.
About 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been distributed in Texas, according to the state health department. The shots make up only 2 percent of the vaccinations administered in Texas, according to state data.
Delays in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations won't interrupt inoculations at the county's Walter Hall Park vaccination hub, which distributes only Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Keiser said.
"There's no changes there in terms of being able to vaccinate," Keiser said of the hub.
If Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are delayed for longer, however, it could undermine efforts to inoculate large groups of people in the county, officials said.
As many as 10,000 people on Galveston County's vaccine waiting list indicated they wanted to take only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, rather than vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses.
As of Tuesday morning, 82,388 people, about 30.6 percent of the county's population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state health department.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
