The Galveston County Health District announced eight new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total up to 740 from 732.
The health district also announced one new death Friday. A man between 81 and 90 years old died May 17, according to the health district. He had preexisting medical conditions.
To date, 32 deaths in Galveston County have been attributed to COVID-19.
The health district announced 10 new recoveries on Friday. A total of 458 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Friday, 26,631 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
About 7.8 percent of the county’s 342,139 population has now been tested.
About 2.8 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
A total of 17 people were in the hospital because of COVID-19 Friday, the district said.
The county health district began testing people for COVID-19 on March 2.
League City has the most diagnosed cases among local cities in the county, with 235, and Texas City has the second most with 208 cases.
In Texas City, 92 of the city’s confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Resort at Texas City and the Ashton Parke Care Center. In League City, 102 confirmed cases are connection to two senior care facilities: The Cottages at Clear Lake and the Regent Care Center of League City.
In Friendswood, which has 45 cases, eight cases are related to Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 1500 Sunset Drive.
A total of 266 Galveston County cases have been tied to long-term care facilities within the county, which includes residents and employees, according to the health district. To date, 28 of the county’s COVID-19 related deaths are connected to long-term care facilities.
Of the 740 people who have tested positive, 48 percent, or 355 people, are white; 22.8 percent, or 169 people, are black; 18.9 percent, or 140 people, are Hispanic or Latino; and 1.9 percent, or 14 people, are Asian.
The racial breakdown of residents in Galveston County are 56.7 percent white, 12.2 percent black, 25 percent Hispanic or Latino and 3.25 percent Asian.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
