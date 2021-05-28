The Daily News’ popular fishing column, Reel Report, is changing hands as Capt. Joe Kent retires and moves out of state.
Kent wrote Reel Report for 15 years, starting in 2006 after the death of Vince Stiglich, who had the column for at least 20 years.
“Passing Reel Report to a new columnist is a rare event,” Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. “We’ve had only two columnists for about the past 40 years.
“What Capt. Joe has done is phenomenal,” Smith said. “We publish Reel Report every day, which means, in general, he’s had to produce the column every day, 365 days a year.
“We thank Capt. Joe for his long, dedicated work helping maintain Reel Report as a must-read feature in The Daily News and wish him all the best in retirement,” he said.
Largely by Kent’s recommendation, The Daily News has arranged for Capt. David C. Dillman to take over Reel Report.
“We’re very pleased that Capt. Dillman is coming aboard to handle Reel Report” Smith said. “He’s got what you need to produce a successful column — knowledge and passion about fishing but also experience at such nuts-and-bolts concepts as deadlines and grammar rules.
“I think this will be a fairly seamless transition,” Smith said.
Kent’s last column appears online Monday. Dillman’s first column will appear in print Tuesday.
A longtime mariner and fishing guide, Dillman also has experience writing for outdoor magazines and producing other outdoor-related content such as podcasts.
“I prayed about this two years ago,” Dillman said. “I am excited about expanding the reports to cover the entire Galveston Bay complex and featured articles that perhaps will engage our readers.”
Dillman and his wife, Patty, have lived on Galveston’s West End with a dog named Brody and a bird named Mango for 22 years.
