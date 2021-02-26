The Moody Foundation pledged more than $3 million in grants to 45 organizations across Texas, including $975,000 dedicated to 12 nonprofits in Galveston County, according to the foundation.
The grants are to help deliver critical supplies and immediate services to Texans affected by last week’s winter storm.
Nonprofits in the county set to receive funds include 4B Disaster Response Network; Galveston County Food Bank; St. Vincent’s House; Galveston Urban Ministries; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston; Galveston Island Humane Society; American Red Cross; Salvation Army of Galveston County; United Way of Galveston; Galveston County Recovery Fund; Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County; and the city of Galveston.
“We received a grant award in the amount of $75,000 from the foundation, which is a blessing that comes at a perfect time,” said Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of the food bank.
“Our needs are mounting as we continue to serve those impacted by COVID and now this latest freeze. The funds generously provided from the foundation will go toward increased distribution efforts and allow us to hire an additional driver needed for keeping up with the growing demand for food and water.”
As seen during the pandemic, the most vulnerable and marginalized populations were hit the hardest. Low-income communities had limited access to food, were unable to afford hotel accommodations to keep warm and experienced unforeseen financial challenges, made more difficult without a financial safety net, said the foundation.
“The Moody Foundation exists to serve our fellow Texans,” said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation. “We’ve witnessed and personally experienced the havoc that was wreaked by this winter storm. Many Texans still need help, and we’re honored to partner with local nonprofits to get care to those who need it most. We’re inspired by stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Texans are resilient, and we will overcome this crisis, just like any other, together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.