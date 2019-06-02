SAN LEON
A man was killed early Saturday morning while riding his bicycle in San Leon, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
The man, 32, died in the hospital early Saturday morning after being hit by a Dodge Truck around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, office spokesman Maj. Darrell Isaacks said.
The car struck the bicycle from behind in the 2400 block of Bayshore Drive, Isaacks said.
The driver, John Longoria Jr., 53, was jailed on warrants from the Dickinson Police Department but had not been charged Sunday in connection with the crash, Isaacks said.
