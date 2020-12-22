In her 12 years as an event organizer for Blue Santa at the Dickinson Police Department, Eva Randolph’s most memorable experience was this year, she said.
Randolph and other Dickinson Blue Santa organizers were able to give bikes — often a coveted wish-list item — to all four of one mother’s children.
“She was crying, jumping up and down,” said Randolph, a records clerk. “I felt so happy to see how excited she was.”
The mother’s emotional response illustrates the difference a program like Blue Santa, a police officer-operated nonprofit organization that provides Christmas gifts for families in need, can make.
Galveston County police departments have helped parents struggling to provide their families with Christmas gifts, and this year the needs were different, they said, and in some cases bigger because of COVID-19.
There was considerable need in Dickinson this year, Randolph said.
And that’s true all over the country.
In the United States, 35 percent of adults reported having trouble covering usual household expenses such as mortgage, car payments and student loan debts because of the pandemic, according to recent data from the Center of Budget and Policy Statistics. In Texas, 41 percent of adults reported problems covering their daily expenses.
The Dickinson Police Department helped 235 families and 694 children last year, Randolph said. This year, the department helped 350 families and about 1,000 children.
The department received donations from churches, businesses and families, Randolph said.
“People that donated knew the need was greater this year because of the pandemic,” Randolph said. “They just wanted to help out.”
The program helped many families this year that wouldn’t have expected to need help, League City Police officer Todd Young said.
“In League City, there is not a lot of visible poverty,” said Young, a Blue Santa organizer of 23 years. “Some of the families this year had different situations because they lost their jobs due to COVID-19.”
League City fire and police departments helped 28 families this year. And the police department assisted with more than just gifts for children, Young said, adding that the department came through with whatever families needed, including clothes, toys, beds and even bill payments.
Families also were trying be more creative in their gift-giving to suit a world upended by COVID-19, Galveston police Sgt. Jovan Harris said. Families this year requested things such as audio turntables and camping equipment, she said.
The Galveston Police Department was able to help 412 families and 3,018 children this year, said Harris, the department’s Blue Santa coordinator.
“The ultimate goal is to put a smile on each child’s face from something the citizens of Galveston and the police department could give them,” Harris said.
Blue Santa has been important for fostering a good relationship between police officers and the community. Americans’ confidence in police dropped significantly to 48 percent this year, according to Gallup, an American analytics and advisory company that conducts polls. There was a big decline after the George Floyd killing that sparked protests against excessive force by the police.
It’s important the community sees officers as positive, Young said. League City officers want to help in any way they can, whether that’s providing groceries for families or personal items for seniors — especially now during the pandemic, he said.
“We just want to be able to give back,” Young said. “Just making a difference in somebody’s world that’s hurting is awesome.”
