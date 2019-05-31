GALVESTON
An Austin man was charged with a felony Wednesday, weeks after a woman accused him of trashing thousands of dollars worth of her property on the West End, police said.
Justin Brimer, 34, of Austin, was charged Wednesday with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Police were called to the Driftwood Apartments, 7019 Lasker Drive, about 6:30 a.m. May 19 by a woman who said her boyfriend had broken "all her stuff" and thrown it into a Dumpster, according to a police complaint.
The woman told officers she had spent the night away from the apartment she shared with the man after they got into an argument, according to the complaint.
When she returned the next morning, she found their apartment "destroyed" and empty of her belongings, according to the complaint. The woman found her broken furniture, a television, laptop, appliances, clothes, shoes and bags in a Dumpster, according to the complaint.
The property was valued at about $8,000, according to the complaint.
Galveston police officers arrested Brimer on Wednesday, according to police records. His bond was set at $5,000, according to court records. He was no longer in custody Friday.
