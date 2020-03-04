GALVESTON
The United Way of Galveston has received a big boost to help it urge people in Galveston to participate in this year’s federal census count.
The United Way was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Houston Endowment for a census mobilization effort called Count Galveston.
The United Way plans to send the money to other island nonprofits, including civic and faith groups, which will work to promote and inform people about the census, officials said. The United Way is focused on informing groups that are at risk of being undercounted about the census.
“Now is the time to let people know that the census is coming March 12, and that it is critical for Galveston to have a complete count to ensure a thriving future for our kids, our schools, our neighborhoods and our city,” United Way of Galveston Executive Director Lindsey White said. “There is power in numbers and we are stronger together.”
Hard-to-count groups include young children under the age of 5, low-income and homeless people, undocumented immigrants and refugees and other minority groups, according to the United Way.
The United Way and another group, Vision Galveston, will work to train community leaders about how to communicate the importance of the census to other people, officials said.
People across the country will begin receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 census this month. Every home in the United States is supposed to have received an invitation by April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.