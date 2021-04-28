GALVESTON
District 1 Councilman E.R. Johnson, the pastor of Avenue L Baptist Church, died early Wednesday morning, city officials said.
The cause of his death wasn't immediately announced. Johnson had been hospitalized for weeks following emergency heart surgery.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown received the news of Johnson's death about 2 a.m. Wednesday, he said.
"It's a sad day," Brown said.
Johnson's wife, Bridgette Johnson, confirmed last week he had been hospitalized with complications after undergoing a lengthy triple bypass surgery.
He remained in critical condition after the surgery, Brown said.
Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, had been holding virtual prayer meetings to pray for Johnson's recovery.
Johnson was elected to represent District 1 in November. He was committed to his role of making the city better, Brown said.
"He was one of those individuals that you just felt good around," Brown said. "He had a wonderful spirit, wonderful commitment to the community."
Johnson was absent from April 8 and April 22 city council meetings because of the surgery.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.