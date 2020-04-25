Galveston

Warm weather brought many people out to Galveston's seawall Saturday.

Most were in groups of two or three and were abiding by the social-distancing measures enacted in effort slow the spread of coronavirus. City employees had to ask some people to leave the beach, which is still closed.

City officials Monday will open Galveston beaches between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day of the week, amid concern about attracting large crowds from the Houston metro area.    

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription