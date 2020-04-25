Galveston
Warm weather brought many people out to Galveston's seawall Saturday.
Most were in groups of two or three and were abiding by the social-distancing measures enacted in effort slow the spread of coronavirus. City employees had to ask some people to leave the beach, which is still closed.
City officials Monday will open Galveston beaches between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day of the week, amid concern about attracting large crowds from the Houston metro area.
