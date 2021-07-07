Nominate your favorite local businesses for The Daily News' 2021 Readers’ Choice contest.
Since the early ‘90s, thousands of local residents have nominated and voted in support of the businesses they love and frequent most. Last year, more than 50,000 votes were cast with more than 5,400 businesses nominated.
Visit galvnews.com/readerschoice to nominate your favorite businesses. The deadline for nominations is July 16.
— Staff reports
