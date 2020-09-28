The Galveston County Food Bank recently received a $6,300 INEOS Community Grant, according to Kathryn Shuler, community relations manager for INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA.
"The food bank is very deserving of the community grant," Shuler said. "They're a beacon of hope for our community, and their wonderful group of volunteers truly understand what it means to give back."
The food bank was one of several nonprofits nominated by INEOS employees for the community grant, which is a $1 million program aimed at helping charities and community organizations located near the company’s sites that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming effect on us,” President and CEO Donnie VanAckeren, said. “Today, we see people doing intermittent fasting to diet. But try to go two, three, four, even five days without food. Especially for a little child or an elderly person. It’s those people who drive us to work hard every day.”
The money received from the grant will go directly into programs that support the elderly and children, VanAckeren said.
“We're in a food-rich country, yet in Galveston County alone there are over 25,000 people who are facing an insecurity of food,” VanAckeren said. “But places like INEOS help that. Words alone don’t justify how much we appreciate it on behalf of the people that we serve.”
— Angela Wilson
