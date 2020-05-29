GALVESTON COUNTY
Local Department of Public Safety driver license offices will reopen their doors Wednesday and began accepting appointments Friday for the limited services that will be offered.
Services are limited to first-time applicants for a driver license, commercial driver license, learner permit or identification card, as well as those in need of taking a driving test, the DPS said. In-office renewal appointments are not available until the next phase of reopening, yet to be announced, but renewal services are available online, the DPS said.
Appointments are required for the limited services. To schedule an appointment, visit www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/appointments.htm.
Those unable to make an appointment online can do so by calling the DPS’ customer service phone line at 512-424-2600. As the customer service line can experience high call volumes, the DPS recommended customers call between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the shortest wait.
Once an appointment is confirmed, people will receive a barcode to bring to the office when they come to check in. Appointments can be made up to six months in advance. Because of social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, DPS customers will be asked to wait in their cars after checking in. Customers will receive a text message when it’s time to come inside to complete their transaction.
Those with a license that expired on or after March 13, 2020, fall under an expiration extension period. These licenses remain valid and will continue to remain valid for 60 days after the DPS issues a public notice that the extension period has been lifted.
DPS offices were opened in phases based on region over the past week, with Galveston County, southeast Texas and North Texas falling under the third and final limited reopening. A fourth phase will open up DPS offices to all services by appointment.
