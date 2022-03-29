Prescribed burns scheduled in Galveston Island State Park April, May By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 29, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONThe Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will be conducting prescribed burns at Galveston Island State Park in April and May, according to the city.The city warns people they will occasionally see fire on the beachside of the park, 14901 FM 3005, throughout the two months.Prescribed burns are common management tools for restoring forests and prairies that once rejuvenated through natural fires, according to the city.Residents might see smoke in nearby neighborhoods and roads during burns and should reduce speed and use low-beam headlights when driving around smoke, according to the city.The dates of the burns are not set because they're weather-dependent. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGirlfriend's parents named man charged in Galveston hit-and-run, police sayWoman charged in connection with death of Galveston doctorGalveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riotTeen pleads guilty to Texas City bank robbery, sentenced to supervisionMovie theater underway in Texas City; Longtime League City baker to hang up rolling pinGalveston to review codes after complaints against marshalsFormer deputy sues over firing, claims trauma from Santa Fe shootingProbation revoked for Galveston woman convicted of manslaughterFormer Texas City commissioner Haney sued over I-45 crashFederal government sues Galveston County over redistricting CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (59) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (59) Hot-dog column garnished with 'leftist, atheist BS' (52) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (50) New voting system isn't passing the 'smell' test (44)
