GALVESTON

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will be conducting prescribed burns at Galveston Island State Park in April and May, according to the city.

The city warns people they will occasionally see fire on the beachside of the park, 14901 FM 3005, throughout the two months.

Prescribed burns are common management tools for restoring forests and prairies that once rejuvenated through natural fires, according to the city.

Residents might see smoke in nearby neighborhoods and roads during burns and should reduce speed and use low-beam headlights when driving around smoke, according to the city.

The dates of the burns are not set because they're weather-dependent.

