The Galveston Park Board of Trustees, at the request of residents and board members, is exploring alternative options to a Fourth of July fireworks show. Although some business operators argue the show attracts visitors and additional revenue, others worry about the environmental harm of launching fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico. Some residents object to the annual event because of crowds and noise, which terrorizes pets, they say.

The Question of the Week is: Should local communities continue to produce fireworks displays for holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve?

• Yes

• No

5
0
0
0
0

James Lippert

The annual 4th of July event in Clear Lake does a lot of good to stimulate the local economy and bring visitors into our little corner of heaven.

Roy Hughes

Written by Lynne Springer

I think Galveston needs to continue it. Many residents of Galveston enjoy it and some people on the mainland come down to Galveston to enjoy the fireworks and many eat out either before or after. Getting rid of the fireworks would make it seem as if Galveston did not want to celebrate the 4th. I think this is an important holiday for our country. I am not sure why this would come up as a poll. I cannot imagine why the city would want to get out of doing it unless it was for financial reason. There are so many parades we had when I was young that no longer happen in Galveston. I would expect that all children would appreciate a parade. I can remember the crowds were huge. It would be nice if it were still like that.

