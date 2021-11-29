Housing - Edwards

Andre’ Edwards, the general manager at Papa John’s Pizza in Galveston, packs his clothes Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, as he prepares to leave the short-term rental he had rented in Dickinson. Edwards was hoping to find an affordable apartment near Galveston after moving from the Dallas area for the job in Galveston.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Business operators on the island worry rocketing housing costs pose a fundamental threat to the island’s economy, one that could siphon away workers and create a labor vacuum. At the same time, workers face a daunting challenge in finding places to live in a county where housing costs have far outpaced wage growth and where rent takes a larger and larger share of the paycheck.

The Question of the Week is: Does the high cost of housing in Galveston present a problem for the workforce on the island?

Yes, people will look for jobs closer to where they live.

No, it's not unusual for people to have to commute for work.

(3) comments

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

It's true that a lot of workers have long commutes - I work with several ex-oil company types who live in west or north Houston and commute to Clear Lake every day. But for these people, reliable transportation isn't a financial challenge.

If you ride a bike to work, or walk, or ride the bus, commuting isn't an option. My ten-year-old truck is paid for and reliable, but still averages $1000/year in maintenance, plus insurance and gas that comes out to at least 4K a year. That's $2 an hour out of already low wages. The math is persuasive - move to the mainland, get a job there, enjoy the benefits of lower rent and commuting expenses.

Businesses on the island will simply need to pay their employees enough to make working for them worthwhile - just like every other employer in every other city.

seamus
Jim Casey

[thumbup]

Walter Dannenmaier

The Island is in transition - accept it! When high crime and low-quality schools were driving UTMB professionals OFF the island, were we crying about that? Now the tide is turning. The island will become more upscale, with higher taxes, courtesy of the good folks at the Galveston Central Appraisal District leading the way. People who liked the way it was before will be unhappy, and people who like upscale shops will be happy.

