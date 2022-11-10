POLICE
Bacliff knife fight leaves 2 hospitalized, sheriff says
BACLIFF
Three men were involved in a knife fight after an argument Wednesday night in Bacliff, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 9:49 p.m. in the 3600 block of Reading Street in Bacliff, Trochesset said.
Miguel Ramos, 42, had gotten into an argument with Edward Norwalk, 36, Trochesset said.
Ramos is accused of stabbing Norwalk in the upper torso and cutting his throat, Trochesset said.
A yet-to-be identified man took the knife to defend Norwalk and cut and stabbed Ramos with it, he said.
Ramos had fled the scene when deputies had arrived, Trochesset said.
Norwalk was transported by an air ambulance to a hospital, he said. His medical condition wasn’t immediately available.
Deputies found a debilitated Ramos a couple blocks away from where the stabbing took place, Trochesset said.
Ramos was transported to UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital, Trochesset said.
Ramos was charged with aggravated assault but no bond had been set because he remained in the hospital Thursday, Trochesset said.
— José Mendiola
AMENTITIES
Lasker Park tennis courts closed for improvements
GALVESTON
Tennis courts at Lasker Park, 43rd and Avenue Q, will be closed for about three weeks for some resurfacing as part of a citywide initiative, city officials said Thursday.
When it reopens, it will be meet pickleball court standards.
The resurfacing is funded by Better Parks for Galveston and the Industrial Development Corp.
“The tennis courts at Lasker Park near 43rd Street and Avenue Q will be closed for the next three weeks while crews resurface the courts,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Tennis courts at Menard Park and Lindale Park will remain open to the public.
Resurfacing work will commence at the Menard Park tennis courts as soon as the resurfacing at Lasker Park is complete, the city said.
“The goal for this project is to improve our parks facilities, while minimizing the impact on residents who regularly use the courts,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
As part of the work, the courts also will be updated to meet the U.S. Tennis Association’s pickleball court standards, including realigning the courts and allowing for
adjustable netting.
Pickleball, increasingly popular across the county, was invented on a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington in 1965, according to the official USA Pickleball website.
“A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court and measures 20-by-44 feet,” the USA Pickleball website said.
The sport is similar to tennis in many ways because it involves hitting a ball over the net with hard surfaced paddles.
“At the end of the project, all city of Galveston courts will be playable for tennis and pickleball,” Barnett said.
— José Mendiola
