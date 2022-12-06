The Galveston County Health District reported on its first flu-related pediatric death of this flu season on Dec. 3, health officials announced on Tuesday.

The victim was a male in the age range of 15 to 17 years old; he was not vaccinated against the flu and had pre-existing medical conditions, health officials said.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

C. Patterson

So tragic, prayers and condolences to the family and friends

