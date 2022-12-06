The Galveston County Health District reported on its first flu-related pediatric death of this flu season on Dec. 3, health officials announced on Tuesday.
The victim was a male in the age range of 15 to 17 years old; he was not vaccinated against the flu and had pre-existing medical conditions, health officials said.
“We are saddened to share that a Galveston County young man passed away and that it was flu-related,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority, said.
There has been a significant increase in flu in Galveston County, Keiser said.
“This flu season has been particularly bad. More than 5,000 Galveston County residents have tested positive for flu since Oct. 1,” Keiser added. “There is still time to get your flu vaccine to protect you this season, and we cannot urge you strongly enough to do so.”
The best way to prevent falling ill with the seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year; anyone from 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
“Vaccination is especially important for high-risk groups, including those age 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions who are at higher risk for complications or even death if they get the flu,” Tompkins said.
Flu season typically peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May, Tompkins said.
The flu can be deadly and is particularly dangerous to the very young or to the elderly, Keiser has said.
Flu can lead to hospitalizations and serious health complications such as pneumonia, Keiser said.
There are many misconceptions about flu vaccines, such as the vaccines will give people the flu, but that isn’t true, Keiser said in an interview last week.
“You may experience some side effects like soreness, fever and muscle aches after getting your flu vaccine, but the vaccine doesn’t actually cause flu illness,” Keiser said. “The viruses in the flu vaccine are not live so they can’t cause an infection.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that from Oct. 1 to Nov. 26, 8 million to 19 million people have had the flu, 78,000 to 170,000 have been hospitalized and 4,500 to 13,000 have died from it.
Ways to avoid the flu include washing hands with soap and water, wearing a face mask in crowded areas and refraining from touching your eyes, nose and mouth. People also can help prevent spreading the flu by covering their noses and mouths with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Also, clean and disinfect frequently touched areas and avoid contact with those who are sick.
So tragic, prayers and condolences to the family and friends
