GALVESTON
The newest member of The Daily News joined the team Thursday.
Scoop is one of about 50 sea turtle statues erected around Galveston Island as part of the Turtles About Town project, aimed at raising awareness about the sea creatures and boosting island spirit.
The turtle, dubbed Scoop after the constant pursuit of all journalists, will greet readers and visitors to The Daily News building at 8522 Teichman Road.
Designed by local artist Tracy Reed, Scoop is decked out in a newsboy-style cap and a bag filled with copies of The Daily News.
Reed covered Scoop's back in news articles — most about turtles — and old advertisements from as far back as the 1800s.
She wanted to give the turtle a classic newsy look, which is why she opted for the messenger bag and hat, she said. Scoop sits on a platform Reed painted to look like a broken turtle egg. The base creates an effect of Scoop bursting forth into the world.
Reed typically paints portraits of animals. Working on the turtles has just been shifting that technique into three dimensions, she said.
“I learned a lot about materials,” Reed said.
The Turtles About Town project began in 2018 as a collaboration between the nonprofit Turtle Island Restoration Network and Clay Cup Studio to help raise awareness about sea turtles and conservation. Businesses and people can sponsor a turtle, and an artist will decorate it to reflect the business or the area where the turtle will reside.
The turtle statues are designed to look like Kemps ridley turtles, a local endangered species.
The colorful statues are scattered across the island.
By now, Reed is a veteran turtle artist. She designed Mertle in front of Clay Cup Studios, 2219 Postoffice St., and Tony the Turtle at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd.
“I feel like with each one, I’m taking it to another level,” Reed said.
Reed loves seeing all the turtles around the island, in part because of the wide variety of decorations, she said. Working on the turtles is a great way to engage with the community and to spread the word about local artists, Reed said.
“It’s so much fun to see the finished pieces because every one of them is different and they’re all good,” Reed said.
Scoop’s name was selected from among many nominations submitted by Daily News readers.
