TEXAS CITY
First responders in Texas City were called to a small industrial explosion late Thursday morning.
“We got calls from residents who felt the explosion,” Tom Munoz, emergency management coordinator, said.
The explosion, which Munoz said was reported at about 11:45 a.m., occurred at Praxair Inc., 703 6th St., a hydrogen production plant.
It appeared that a 10-inch nitrogen line burst, but the exact cause of the explosion wasn't yet known and an investigation was still underway as of press time, Munoz said.
There was one minor injury and no fatalities, said Munoz, who also reported there was no danger to the community or any action required from the community as a result of the explosion. The explosion did not cause a fire at the facility, Munoz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.