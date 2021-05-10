GALVESTON
A new cruise line apparently is headed to Galveston next year.
Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday it would send one of its newest liners to Galveston as part of a series of cruises celebrating the debut of its new class of ships, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
That news was news to officials at the Port of Galveston, however.
Norwegian reportedly will send a 140,000-ton, 3,300-passenger ship to Galveston in October 2022.
Galveston will be the final stop for the ship after it completes a 12-night Caribbean voyage beginning in New York City, according to news reports.
After its stop in Galveston, the ship will sail to Miami and then to Port Canaveral.
It's unclear from the report whether the ship will pick up passengers in Galveston or simply drop them off and leave.
Port of Galveston officials were caught off guard by the news and said they had no information about plans for Norwegian to sail into Galveston next year. Only three cruise lines — Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Disney — operate out of the port. Norwegian has never sailed out of the port of Galveston.
Port officials are courting cruise lines to fill in vacancies at its terminals once the new Royal Caribbean terminal at Pier 10 is completed, Port Director Rodger Rees said Monday.
The port hasn't reached any agreement with Norwegian or other cruise lines as of Monday, however, Rees said.
Norwegian didn't respond to a request for comment Monday.
