LEAGUE CITY
The Galveston County Health District began free COVID-19 testing Thursday at a League City site that quickly reached its capacity for appointments. The health district plans to continue testing there next week.
The health district on Wednesday afternoon opened a call center to make appointments at the drive-through testing center at League City’s city hall annex building, 500 W. Walker St. By the end of the day, the site was booked for the maximum number of tests it was able to administer — 100 each day — on Thursday and Friday, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
The health district plans to continue testing in League City next week and today will decide details about when tests will be administered and the hours the call center will be open to take appointments, Tompkins said.
The dates and locations of testing will be made available; capacity at any given testing site is subject to change on a week-by-week basis, Tompkins said.
On Thursday, the health district tested a total of 215 people — 92 in League City, where the capacity is 100 a day, and 123 in Texas City, which has a capacity of 150 tests a day. That brings the county’s total of tests performed to 2,869. Fifty-one of those tests, just short of 1.8 percent, have come back positive, the district said.
In all, 13,032 Galveston County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, a number that does not include residents who might have been tested outside of the county, the district said.
The health district on Thursday reported 16 new positive cases of the coronavirus and 16 new recoveries, which brings those respective totals to 507 and 243.
