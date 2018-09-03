DICKINSON
Dickinson police Monday were investigating what they believe was a tragic accident in which two women were struck by a car as they were trying to get a dog out of the street late Sunday, officials said.
Lind Kirkland, 69, and Martha Arvidsson, 66, died at the scene of an accident Sunday after being struck by a 2017 Infiniti, said Sgt. Tim Cromie, spokesman for the Dickinson Police Department.
Investigators believe the two women were killed on a dark stretch of road when they parked their cars and tried to get a dog out of the roadway late Sunday, Cromie said.
“It truly was just a tragic accident,” Cromie said.
Police received a call about an accident about 8 p.m. Sunday and found two dead people and two cars at the intersection of FM 517 and Houston Avenue, said Sgt. Tim Cromie, spokesman for the Dickinson Police Department.
The dog also was killed in the accident, Cromie said.
Vehicles belonging to the two women were found parked, with flashing lights on, in the center turning lane, Cromie said.
The driver of the Infiniti, a 36-year-old Friendswood man, stayed at the scene and was later released with several citations, Cromie said.
An accident reconstruction team and officials with the district attorney’s office also were called to the scene, Cromie said.
Investigators don’t believe anyone involved in the accident was intoxicated, Cromie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.