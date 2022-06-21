The Galveston County Daily News on Monday directed $5,000 to the Nia Cultural Center to help the organization further its mission of educating children about history and culture.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned operations to choose a local non-profit or nonprofits to receive money each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
Among other things, the Nia Cultural Center each summer leads a Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade. The center works to build literacy skills and empower children by providing a six-week reading program to counter the traditional fall-off in reading skills during summer vacations.
The center has recently put special focus on expanding understanding about the historical importance of Juneteenth.
“Everybody at The Daily News is very proud to help support Nia Cultural Center’s work in the community,” Editor Michael A. Smith said.
“We’ve witnessed the work of Sue Johnson and others associated with the center over the years and know this money will go toward achieving tangible good in the community.
“It was especially gratifying to be able to offer this assistance and token of our esteem on Juneteenth National Independence Day.”
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Organizations that received grants for 2022 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, health care to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston County, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on non-profits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey said.
“We are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”
Woolsey also is president of Southern Newspapers Inc.
(1) comment
A worthy cause.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.