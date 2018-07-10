BACLIFF
A man was killed in Bacliff on Monday night when he was hit by car while walking in the road, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.
Jeremy Esty, 33, was declared dead at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.
Esty was hit while walking in the road on the 3800 block of state Highway 146, the sheriff's office said. The driver told deputies he did not see Esty because of poor lighting along the road. The driver stopped to try to help Esty and flagged down a passing deputy, according the sheriff's office.
No charges have been filed after the crash. The driver agreed to a blood draw and a breathalyzer test, but he was not suspected of driving while impaired, according to the sheriff's office.
