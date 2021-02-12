Friday was the last day for candidates running for office in the May 2021 election to file paperwork to be placed on the ballot.

Below is a list of candidates from Galveston County cities and school districts who were confirmed to have turned in ballot applications as of 5 p.m. Friday.

In races where there is only one person running for each open seat, the entity might cancel the election and that person will take office in May.

Note: This isn’t a comprehensive list. Some smaller cities and taxing entities might also have elections this May, or some candidates might have filed on time, but weren’t confirmed to The Daily News by deadline. A full list of races will be printed before early voting begins on April 19.

FRIENDSWOOD CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Mike Foreman (incumbent)

Council Position No. 1

Steve Rockey (incumbent)

Council Position No. 3

Trish Hanks (incumbent)

LA MARQUE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Keith Bell (incumbent)

Raushida Robinson

Council District A

Tracie Steans

David J. Holmen

Kimberley N. Yancy

Wayne Hobgood

Council District C

Michael Carlson

William Reed

SANTA FE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Jason Tabor (incumbent)

Council Position 2

Jason O’Brien (incumbent)

Council Position 3

Ronald “Bubba” Jannett

Melanie Pittman Collins

HITCHCOCK CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Chris Armacost

District 1

Mary Combs Demby (incumbent)

District 2

Shawn Kadlecek

KEMAH CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Terri Gale (incumbent)

Matt Wiggins

Carl Joiner

Council Position 2

Robert Kelly

Council Position 4

Robin Collins (incumbent)

CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

At-Large A

Jennifer Broddle (incumbent)

Kevin Oditt

Jonathan Cottrell

Keith Esthay

District 4

Page Rander (incumbent)

District 5

Christine Parizo

Jay Cunningham (incumbent)

TEXAS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

At-Large

Nelson Juarez (incumbent)

Mike Matranga

Russell E. Washington

District 6

Hal Biery

DICKINSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

District 3

Fritzie Samford (incumbent)

District 4

Jeff Pittman (incumbent)

HITCHCOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Trustee District 4

Ted Robinson Jr. (incumbent)

Trustee District 6

Monica Cantrell

Trustee District 7

Tom Ivey (incumbent)

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

