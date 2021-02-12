Friday was the last day for candidates running for office in the May 2021 election to file paperwork to be placed on the ballot.
Below is a list of candidates from Galveston County cities and school districts who were confirmed to have turned in ballot applications as of 5 p.m. Friday.
In races where there is only one person running for each open seat, the entity might cancel the election and that person will take office in May.
Note: This isn’t a comprehensive list. Some smaller cities and taxing entities might also have elections this May, or some candidates might have filed on time, but weren’t confirmed to The Daily News by deadline. A full list of races will be printed before early voting begins on April 19.
FRIENDSWOOD CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Mike Foreman (incumbent)
Council Position No. 1
Steve Rockey (incumbent)
Council Position No. 3
Trish Hanks (incumbent)
LA MARQUE CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Keith Bell (incumbent)
Raushida Robinson
Council District A
Tracie Steans
David J. Holmen
Kimberley N. Yancy
Wayne Hobgood
Council District C
Michael Carlson
William Reed
SANTA FE CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Jason Tabor (incumbent)
Council Position 2
Jason O’Brien (incumbent)
Council Position 3
Ronald “Bubba” Jannett
Melanie Pittman Collins
HITCHCOCK CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Chris Armacost
District 1
Mary Combs Demby (incumbent)
District 2
Shawn Kadlecek
KEMAH CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Terri Gale (incumbent)
Matt Wiggins
Carl Joiner
Council Position 2
Robert Kelly
Council Position 4
Robin Collins (incumbent)
CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
At-Large A
Jennifer Broddle (incumbent)
Kevin Oditt
Jonathan Cottrell
Keith Esthay
District 4
Page Rander (incumbent)
District 5
Christine Parizo
Jay Cunningham (incumbent)
TEXAS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
At-Large
Nelson Juarez (incumbent)
Mike Matranga
Russell E. Washington
District 6
Hal Biery
DICKINSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
District 3
Fritzie Samford (incumbent)
District 4
Jeff Pittman (incumbent)
HITCHCOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Trustee District 4
Ted Robinson Jr. (incumbent)
Trustee District 6
Monica Cantrell
Trustee District 7
Tom Ivey (incumbent)
