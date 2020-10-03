DICKINSON
Against tough odds, Joe and Millie Briscoe survived COVID-19 and on Saturday celebrated 66 years of marriage.
In addition to their advanced age — Joe, 87, and Millie, 83 — the Briscoes both have diabetes, one of the pre-existing conditions believed to cause the more severe coronavirus cases. Both were hospitalized in early July but only experienced mild symptoms for about a week, daughter Cassandra Briscoe said.
Joe, who was in the hospital a few days longer than Millie, credited the power of prayer, as well as a desire to be reunited with his wife, for beating back the virus. While in the hospital, Joe constantly asked Cassandra Briscoe how Millie was doing, she said.
“Getting back to her was definitely a motivating factor for him,” Cassandra Briscoe said. “He was mainly worried about her. These two are co-dependent. So, he was bound and determined to get back home.”
The two celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary Saturday afternoon in front of their home with a parade, something that has become a new custom during the pandemic.
The Briscoes met in their hometown near Brenham and have lived on the same street in Dickinson since 1956. A shared love for baseball is something the couple has bonded over during their years together.
Faith and commitment are among the keys to a long, happy marriage, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.