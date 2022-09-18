GALVESTON
A local art gallery is inviting the public to “travel in light years” with a familiar face.
The Galveston Artist Residency has brought back J.R. Roykovich for a special exhibition: “Travel in Light Years: Artifacts & devices adapted to traverse the precarious spectrum In/Between Homofuturism and the superannuated as an exile in a land of glorious futility.”
Roykovich is a conceptual and research-based artist who utilizes photography, video, drawing, performance and installation. His work explores locations to expose and document how the layers of history, mythology and psychic scars of a site can affect the phenomenological intersections of current physical, mental and emotional experiences within that place and time.
Roykovich was a featured artist-in-residence in the 2017-2018 cycle, but has kept a close relationship with artist residency.
“Through the support of the residency, I have been able to spend a lot of time on the island for this show,” Roykovich said. “Even though my residency was over, I never fully left Galveston.
"I received a position at Rice University in 2018 and moved to Seabrook to be between Galveston and Houston, and have maintained a close relationship with the gallery.”
Roykovich utilizes found objects in his work, including old metal pipes, horseshoes, porcelain, tiles, railroad spikes, iron signage and glass lighting fixtures.
“I wanted to do something that was ambitious and pushed my own work beyond the state that it currently was in,” Roykovich said. “In order to do that, there needs to be a certain amount of time built into the work.
"Many artists who work on this scale have the means to plan a lot of this work in their studios, hire assistants and generally have people helping them. While I have definitely had some help along the way, I am primarily doing much of the physical work myself.”
Part of the exhibition will include a night of telling Galveston Island ghost stories. Roykovich hopes to have Galvestonians submit their stories to incorporate into the program and have them present their work.
“We encourage first-hand encounters with the supernatural, but any stories that folks have of the paranormal on the island are welcome,” Roykovich said. “This is a chance for those who have a relationship with the island, and who have perhaps been influenced by the ghostly energy that occupies the island, to come together and share experiences and encounters.”
The ghost story event is scheduled for 7. p.m. Oct. 28 at the residency. Roykovich’s exhibition will continue through Nov. 5.
The Galveston Artist Residency is located at 2521 Ships Mechanic Row in Galveston and open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.