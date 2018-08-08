LA MARQUE
Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the February death of a bicyclist on a La Marque road.
Dennis Young, 37, of Texas City, was charged with accident involving death, according to police records.
The arrest is in connection to the death of Robert Ondrias, 54, of La Marque, according of a police complaint. An SUV struck and killed Ondrias while he was riding a bicycle down the center lane of FM 1765 about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
A witness told police the SUV turned around after hitting Ondrias, and drove back to the crash scene, according to the complaint. It stopped briefly but the driver did not get out to help Ondrias, according to the complaint.
Police in July received a tip about an SUV matching the description of the one involved in the accident, according to the complaint.
Police interviewed Young because he was was the registered owner of the SUV, according to the complaint..
Prosecutors issued a warrant for Young's arrest on July 6. He was arrested Tuesday at the Galveston County Jail, according to court records. Young was no longer listed in custody at the jail Wednesday afternoon.
