TEXAS CITY
More than 4,700 homes and businesses in Texas City are without power this afternoon, according to Texas-New Mexico Power.
The outage was first reported at 3:44 p.m., and appears to have knocked out power in the northeast parts of Texas City.
The company did not immediately identify the cause of the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., according to the company
The company also reported smaller outages in League City, Dickinson and La Marque.
