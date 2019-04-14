LEAGUE CITY
Two people were dead Sunday after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in League City, police said.
Officers responded to a call for assistance about 8:30 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Moody Avenue in League City, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the department. Inside, they found a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds, Williamson said.
Police Sunday did not release the names or ages of the two people because they hadn’t notified families yet, Williamson said.
Three juveniles were also inside the residence, but none was harmed, Williamson said.
