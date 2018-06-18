The man killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 45 on Sunday morning was identified on Monday.
Moises Ixmata Ixmata, 22, of Houston was killed after being hit by an SUV about 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiners Office.
Ixmata had gotten out of his car after crashing into two retaining walls in the 3000 block of I-45, police said. The car stopped in an area without any overhead lights.
The driver of the SUV that hit him called police about the incident. That man, Kenneth Lucio, 31, of Alvin, was arrested and charged with accident involving injury or death, police said.
After stopping, Lucio told police that he had consumed six, 16-ounce cans of beer between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to a police affidavit released Monday.
Officers claimed to smell beer on his breath and that he was swaying and mumbling while talking to officers, according to the affidavit.
Police took a sample of Lucio's blood to determine whether he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.