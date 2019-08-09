LEAGUE CITY
The League City Volunteer Fire Department used foam to douse a fire in an underground parking lot on FM 646, officials said.
The fire occurred at a gas station in the 300 block of FM 646 at about 4:15 p.m., officials said
Workers were using a saw to cut into the gas station’s concrete parking lot near an underground gas tank when the fire started, League City Assistant Fire Chief Tommy Cones said.
The sparks from the saw appeared to ignite fumes that were leaking from the tank, Cones said. The tank was not ruptured, he said.
No one was injured in the fire, Cones said. The fire caused traffic to be blocked on FM 646 as crews worked to put it out.
