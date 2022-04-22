Early voting locations for May 7 elections Michael A. Smith Michael A. Smith Editor Author email Apr 22, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Early Voting Locations for May 7 polling on state of Texas constitutional amendments, municipal elections and most public school district elections.Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 through May 3• Bacliff: Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave.• Bayou Vista: MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300• Crystal Beach: Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87• Dickinson:Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3• Friendswood: Activity Building, 416 Morningside Drive• Galveston:County Justice Center, first floor, 600 59th St.County Courthouse, 722 21st St.Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.Galveston ISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T• Hitchcock: City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6• Jamaica Beach: Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road• Kemah: Community Center, 800 Harris Ave.• La Marque: Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road• Texas City:Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.• League City:Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City ParkwayCreekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St.• San Leon: Fire Station, 337 12th St.• Santa FeSanta Fe Museum, 13304 state Highway 6,City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6• Early voting sites for Clear Creek ISDEducation Support Center, 2425 E. Main St., League CityCreekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St., League CityLearner Support Center, 2903 Falcon Pass, HoustonWestwood Intermediate school, 302 W. Eldorado Blvd., FriendswoodFor sample ballots, visit galvestonvotes.org 