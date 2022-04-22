Early Voting Locations for May 7 polling on state of Texas constitutional amendments, municipal elections and most public school district elections.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 through May 3

• Bacliff: Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave.

• Bayou Vista: MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300

• Crystal Beach: Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87

• Dickinson:

Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3

City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3

• Friendswood: Activity Building, 416 Morningside Drive

• Galveston:

County Justice Center, first floor, 600 59th St.

County Courthouse, 722 21st St.

Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.

Galveston ISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T

• Hitchcock: City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6

• Jamaica Beach: Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road

• Kemah: Community Center, 800 Harris Ave.

• La Marque: Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road

• Texas City:

Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.

Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.

• League City:

Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway

Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St.

• San Leon: Fire Station, 337 12th St.

• Santa Fe

Santa Fe Museum, 13304 state Highway 6,

City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6

• Early voting sites for Clear Creek ISD

Education Support Center, 2425 E. Main St., League City

Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St., League City

Learner Support Center, 2903 Falcon Pass, Houston

Westwood Intermediate school, 302 W. Eldorado Blvd., Friendswood

For sample ballots, visit galvestonvotes.org

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription