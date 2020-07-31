DICKINSON
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center is the latest nonprofit organization in Galveston County to see its major in-person fundraiser canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Leaders with the Dickinson-based nonprofit have canceled the 12th annual Wine and Dine Dinner and fundraising event usually held in late July or early August, officials confirmed Friday.
Instead, organizers are planning a virtual fundraiser and should have more information toward the middle of September, officials said.
The center continues to provide rent, utility and food assistance to residents within the Dickinson Independent School District boundaries, officials said.
To read about how the pandemic is affecting other organizations' fundraising, read Matt DeGrood's article from Thursday's paper at bit.ly/2Xfjchw.
