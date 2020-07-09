GALVESTON COUNTY
Closures related to the coronavirus have left many parents scrambling for child care this summer. It’s a mixed bag for those who relied on city-run recreation programs to keep children safe and occupied.
While some county cities are attempting to offer a socially distanced version of youth camps, others aren’t, leaving some parents in a bind. And even for cities that are, keeping children socially distanced proves challenging.
Texas City has been having limited summer day camps for children who live in the city, as well as a tennis program, Director of Recreation and Tourism Dennis Harris said.
The number of children enrolled in the program is down from the usual, which Harris attributed to residents being cautious, he said. Summer programs that would normally accept 60 children are only registering about 20, he said.
The city’s limiting groups to no more than seven children to avoid larger groups, Harris said.
The League City Recreation Center, 400 West Walker St., also has been offering limited youth programming and summer camps, Parks and Recreation Manager Kenny Walsh said.
But there have been some speed bumps. The recreation center has been closed since June 1 after a patron tested positive for the virus, Walsh said. The city plans to reopen the center Monday, he said.
Exercise classes and summer camps were happening before the closure and will start up again after it reopens, Walsh said.
“Summer camp, we see as an essential service,” Walsh said. “Parents need to work.”
Galveston has forgone youth programming for the time being.
McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., is only open to adults and by appointment only, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The recreation center is also not currently offering youth programs and has not opened the gym because people are unable to social distance while playing team sports,” Barnett said.
Adults are allowed to use only the exercise equipment, Barnett said.
“THE KIDS ARE GETTING BORED”
For island resident Rosalyn Jackson, the change means her grandchildren can’t go to the center for programs like they used to, she said, adding that her grandchildren are 7, 10 and 14 years old.
“The kids don’t have anything to do,” Jackson said. “The kids are getting bored.”
Jackson understands the dangers and seriousness of coronavirus, but she thinks her grandchildren could wear masks and adequately social distance, she said.
McGuire-Dent is crucial for many parents who work and need somewhere with supervision to send their children, Jackson said.
“It was a place you know your child’s there and they’re comfortable,” Jackson said.
Parents and grandparents know the children aren’t on the streets getting hurt or into trouble, Jackson said.
The center also provided valuable homework help to children, a service some students will need even more with some parents opting for online classes in the fall, she said.
But enforcing masking and social distancing rules is harder with children than with adults, Barnett said.
“This is more difficult to do with younger children,” Barnett said.
Enforcing social distancing can be a challenge with the young children, Walsh said.
The recreation center staff has addressed the issue by capping groups to no more than 10 people, putting markings on the floor to space people out and taking temperatures, Walsh said. And the center is only offering limited classes, like fencing or karate, he said.
When the League City center reopens, only people over the age of 10 will be required to wear masks, which is in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s masking rules, Walsh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.