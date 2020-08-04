GALVESTON
Island businesses hurt by a COVID-19 economy might get some economic relief from the city, but how much and exactly what form it would take isn’t clear. And some of the businesses who need help the most likely will be excluded from such aid because of bylaws and state laws, officials said.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. on Tuesday discussed three possibilities for giving money to businesses struggling because of the coronavirus, though none of the possibilities are perfect, officials said.
The corporation uses a portion of sales tax revenue to give money to infrastructure, economic development, park and beach-building projects in Galveston.
The corporation has about $490,000 to offer straight grants to businesses. But because of its charter and state law, the board would only be able to give the money to companies that supply primary jobs, Economic Development Director Garrett McLeod said.
Primary jobs are those that produce goods and services that could be exported in excess of what’s consumed locally. It means retail, arts and entertainment businesses, hotels and restaurants couldn’t apply, McLeod said.
In Galveston, only 497 of the 2,222 businesses, or 22 percent, would be eligible for the grants, said Jeff Sjostrom, president of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
What struggling businesses really need right now is cash, Sjostrom said.
Another option would give businesses money specifically to assist with their utility bills, with about $58,000 available, McLeod said.
Or, the corporation could use about $69,000 to bolster island business’ marketing and try to drive more revenue to those businesses, McLeod said.
The corporation wants more information about the three options and wants to know whether there’s additional money it could use, board members said.
But they agreed they needed to give businesses some money to help through a pandemic that has closed or restricted businesses by government orders and scared away some consumers.
“These businesses are getting ready to shut down in so many ways,” said Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce representative.
There are caveats to each program, said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown, who is acting as mayor.
Some businesses might rent their property and not pay their utilities, and only 20 percent of the businesses could apply for grants, he said.
But any money to any businesses would help, Tarlton-Shannon said.
LOOKING FOR ALTERNATIVES
The city is exploring options to move some money around, officials said.
“We’re tied in our grants to providing primary jobs,” the corporation’s attorney Art Pertile said.
The only other option would be to use corporation money to pay for some infrastructure costs in the city’s general fund and use general fund money for business grants, Pertile said.
Other cities around Galveston County, including La Marque and Texas City, have given grants to businesses.
Tarlton-Shannon is glad the Industrial Development Corp. is talking about helping businesses, but the effort should have come months ago, she said.
“I just really believe that we should have done this earlier,” Tarlton-Shannon said.
Tarlton-Shannon also has advocated for using some or all of the $5 million the corporation committed for the city’s portion of the Pelican Island bridge project for business grants.
Completing the long-stalled project to replace the aging bridge has been connected with driving economic activity to Pelican Island.
“It think it would be a mistake right now to change any of this bridge funding,” Brown said.
The corporation plans to call a special meeting Aug. 17 to get more information and possibly make a decision about which program to implement.
