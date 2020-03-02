LA MARQUE
A man was arrested Sunday after he called police with an admission: a pickup truck had been shot at on FM 1765, and he had done the shooting, according to police.
Daniel Ziegelmann, 45, of Texas City was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Police arrested Ziegelmann after he called to let them know he had fired a handgun at a Ford F-150 while he was driving on FM 1765 and that he was on his way to the La Marque Police Department, according to a police complaint.
Ziegelmann told police he shot at the truck because he believed it was going to hit his vehicle, a Ford Mustang, and that he feared for his life, according to the complaint.
Two people were in the truck at the time. Neither was injured, but the bullet struck the truck in its hood, according to the complaint.
Ziegelmann's bond was set at $20,000. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.