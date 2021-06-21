Catherine Stroud, from left, Abe DeAnda and Liz Turner, all with SMART Family Literacy, pose for a photo with Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc. and publisher of The Daily News, and Yvonne Mascorro, circulation and audience director for The Daily News, on Monday, June 21, 2021, after receiving a $10,000 gift from The Daily News and the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation.