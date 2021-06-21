GALVESTON
The Daily News directed $10,000 this week to SMART Family Literacy to help that organization promote literacy and educational efforts and further its mission in the community.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“The SMART Family Literacy organization is a wonderful asset in Galveston County,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News and president of Southern Newspapers.
“Through the efforts of SMART Family Literacy, thousands of books and other literacy projects benefit the youth in Galveston County and change lives,” Woolsey said.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees votes on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Daily News include Big Brothers and Sisters, Boys & Girls Club and The Salvation Army, among many others.
Organizations that received grants for 2021 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, health care to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to communities served by Walls-owned newspapers, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on nonprofits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Woolsey said.
“We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more,” he said. “I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”
