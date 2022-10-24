LA MARQUE

Almost 30 students and a school bus driver were transported to the hospital after a crash Saturday on Interstate 45 involving five vehicles, including three buses carrying Ball High School students, officials said Monday.

None of the injuries among 28 students and the driver was serious, but one student suffered a concussion, Galveston Independent School District spokeswoman Stephanie Fontenot said.

About 150 students in the high school's band, drill team and cheerleading squads were in three buses headed to Delmar Stadium in Houston for a football game against Waltrip High School when the crash happened about 11 a.m., officials said.

The three-lane road was narrowing to two lanes when someone cut in front of a bus, Superintendent Jerry Gibson said.

“The bus had to hit the brakes and was hit by the Galveston ISD Police vehicle,” Gibson said.

Five vehicles crashed — the three school buses, one police vehicle and one civilian vehicle, Gibson said.

“One student had a concussion and other students had minor back and neck pains,” Gibson said.

All school district drivers involved in the crash were drug tested as demanded under the district's policy involving crashes, Gibson said.

“I have no suspicion that any of the drivers were incapacitated in any way,” Gibson said. “I spoke to everyone who was involved and everyone sounded fine.”

Parents showed up to the scene to ensure their children were safe, Gibson said.

The football game was held as planned; Ball High Tors won 61 to 7, despite not having the band, drill team and cheerleaders for support. 

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

