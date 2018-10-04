GALVESTON
A viral video of a bruised infant has prompted local police and a state agency to launch an investigation into the Moody Early Childhood Center, an island-based operation hailed as a bright spot for local education initiatives.
The center’s executive director denied any abuse had taken place at the school and said the school was cooperating with investigators.
The 1-year-old child had bruises on his arms, legs and face on Tuesday evening after coming home from the center, his father, Troy Hatter, said. The child had attended the daycare for about a week.
It was unclear what caused the bruising, but Hatter said one of the marks resembled an adult’s hand — and that it was so worrisome that the child was now in the hospital. The daycare initially told him the bruises were caused by another child, Hatter said.
Hatter was skeptical of that excuse, and insisted that police and other agencies be called to investigate, he said.
“He isn’t talking yet, he can’t tell me what happened,” Hatter said. “I want everybody to take it seriously.”
Hatter’s niece posted a video of the child on social media Wednesday morning with comments questioning the center’s explanation. The post quickly spread through Galveston social media circles. It had been shared more than 19,000 times by Thursday morning.
The video was taken down Thursday afternoon.
In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Karin Miller, the center’s executive director, said the center was aware of the post, and was cooperating with investigations into the matter
On Thursday evening, Miller said her staff was not responsible for the marks on the child.
“Allegations of abuse or neglect are treated with the utmost seriousness and we can confirm that no MECC employee was involved in the mistreatment of a child,” she said.
“Our staff has been trained to identify and document any concerning behavior or circumstances surrounding our students and we elevate those concerns as needed to the proper authorities, including the local police and child and family protective services.”
The Galveston Police Department received a complaint about the incident Tuesday, a department spokesman said. The department was still investigating the incident on Thursday evening, he said.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates daycares, also had opened an investigation, an agency spokesman said.
The Moody Early Childhood Center opened in 2016. While it is part of the Galveston Independent School District system, the school is managed as an in-district charter school by the Moody Foundation.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The center provides early education for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years and is open to all families, offering scholarships to children from low-income families. The center is licensed to care for up to 400 children at a time.
The center has been lauded as a model for other low-income, early education programs that could be emulated in other parts of the state.
The center has been inspected 23 times since it opened, according to records posted on the health commission’s website. During the latest inspection, the inspectors found that one employee was allowed access to children without receiving a full FBI background check, and that some other employees’ background checks had expired.
Those issues have been corrected, according to the health commission.
The center has never been investigated or penalized for harming a child, Miller said.{/div}
