The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston will receive 2,925 doses of the state's first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday.
The doses are from an allocation of 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be distributed in Texas as early as Dec. 14.
Hospitals will begin receiving the drug as soon as it's approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Federal approval is expected in coming days.
Initial doses of the vaccine will be used for health care and other frontline workers, according to the department's published vaccination plan.
County health officials said they plan to use the first doses on health care workers at the medical branch and other local hospitals.
More doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and another vaccine developed by Moderna, are expected to be available in larger amounts in coming weeks. Vaccinations aren't expected to be widely available until the spring of 2021, experts say.
