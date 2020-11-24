GALVESTON
Usually Aaron Johnson visits family in Alabama for Thanksgiving.
But with travel discouraged this year because of the pandemic, Johnson, the leader of La Marque’s Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center, decided to stay in the city and give himself a mission.
People are hungry, so he would feed them, he said.
The church on Monday gave away more than 200 turkey dinners to visitors. There were no restrictions on who could receive the meals, Johnson said. In a year that has laid so many families low, the goal was to answer, at least for a day, the question of where their next meal would come from, he said.
“God got on my case and said, ‘This is your ministry, you’re not doing anything here and you need to feed the people,’” Johnson said. “A lot of people are just making ends meet. A lot of people are still expecting those stimulus checks to come forth, but those are a Band-Aid over the problem.”
Traditionally, the week of Thanksgiving has been marked by community meals, as local groups cook turkeys and fixings for people in need.
This year, however, the need is greater than ever, as the job losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed more people into dire financial straits and seeking help to feed themselves and their families.
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs, The Associated Press reported last week.
Of the roughly 20 million Americans now receiving some form of unemployment benefits, about half will lose those benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.
Indeed, photographs of hundreds of cars lined up at mobile food banks have become one of the iconic images of the pandemic.
In July, nearly one-third of Texans were food insecure, according to Feeding Texas, the organization that coordinates efforts between Texas’ 21 regional food banks. The organization last week published a report on the statewide consequences of COVID-19.
The number of families seeking assistance through food banks has doubled since March, and more than half the families that are seeking assistance are doing so for the first time, according to the group.
In Galveston, St. Vincent’s House, a nonprofit group that operates a food pantry, has seen an increase in people seeking help, Executive Director Paula Tobon-Stevens said.
The food pantry has increased the amount of groceries it distributes from 48,000 pounds of food last year to 230,000 pounds this year, a 198 percent increase, Tobon-Stevens said. The demand has been so great and so urgent the food bank moved into a larger facility and changed its rules to allow people to pick up food from the pantry once a week instead of once a month, she said.
Most of the pantry’s clients are from Galveston, but some families travel from Texas City and League City for help, she said. The hit to Galveston’s tourism industry, caused by earlier pandemic closures, government restrictions and people traveling less, has hurt many local families, Tobon-Stevens said.
“Every day, we probably see five or six new families that are coming to get groceries,” she said. “We’ve got so many clients that have never used our services, so so many. And it’s because they’re in the hospitality industry. They have lost their jobs or have become very underemployed.”
Despite the increased demand, the organization is able to handle the surge for now, thanks to its partnership with the Houston Food Bank and the support of local donors, she said.
But according to Feeding Texas, another crisis is looming if state and federal leaders don’t act to address funding issues in food assistance programs, especially as COVID-19 cases begin to again rise.
“Texas food banks estimate they will need to distribute approximately 80 million pounds of food per month over the next six months to keep pace with the demand,” the report said. “A resurgence in Coronavirus cases is increasing demand further. At the same time, the sharp decrease in federal funding for commodities and potential state budget cuts in 2021 will create a ‘food cliff’ that could significantly impact the ability of Texas food banks to meet the need in their communities.”
